Xiaomi has closed its 2024 fiscal year with impressive financial results, significantly outperforming analyst expectations. The Chinese technology giant reported earnings per share of 0.95 Renminbi Yuan, surpassing the projected 0.873 Renminbi Yuan and marking substantial growth from the previous year's 0.70 Renminbi Yuan. Revenue climbed to 365.91 billion Renminbi Yuan, a remarkable increase from 270.97 billion in the prior year. This strong performance immediately reflected in capital markets, with Xiaomi shares closing up 3.32% at 57.65 HKD in Hong Kong, while gaining 1.4% to reach 7.00 EUR in Frankfurt trading. The company's continued double-digit revenue growth is primarily driven by successful expansion in electric vehicles and Internet of Things sectors. The stock has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, soaring over 314% from its 52-week low of 1.69 EUR recorded in August 2024.

Maintaining Momentum Despite Market Challenges

The robust performance comes despite ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting Chinese stocks. In the fourth quarter alone, Xiaomi achieved earnings per share of 0.23 HKD and increased revenue by 31.51% to 100.66 billion HKD compared to the same period last year. Investors are now eagerly anticipating the first quarter 2025 results, scheduled for release on May 21. Market observers project a full-year 2024 earnings per share of 0.893 CNY. With the stock currently trading just 5.69% below its 52-week high of 7.40 EUR, Xiaomi appears well-positioned for continued growth despite recent concerns about potential US tariff increases on Chinese products.

