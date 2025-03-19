Rheinmetall's impressive stock rally continued unabated on Tuesday, as shares of the Düsseldorf-based defense contractor surged 4.5 percent to reach a new record high of €1,429.00 in XETRA trading. The stock even touched an intraday peak of €1,442.50, with significant trading volume of 448,593 shares changing hands. This remarkable performance underscores the extraordinary trajectory of Rheinmetall shares, which have climbed more than 69 percent from their 52-week low of €437.50 recorded in August 2023. Market analysts now suggest this sustained momentum could propel Rheinmetall into the EuroStoxx 50, the eurozone's leading index. Based on recent closing prices, the company exceeds the threshold for a "Fast Entry" in June. Index provider Stoxx will review European indices in late May, with potential changes announced on June 2 and implemented by market close on June 20.

Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Revenue Dip

Despite reporting a slight 4.1 percent decline in quarterly revenue to €2.45 billion compared to €2.56 billion in the same period last year, analyst outlooks for Rheinmetall remain predominantly positive. Experts project earnings of €21.16 per share for the full year 2024. Dividend prospects are equally encouraging, with analysts forecasting an increase to €7.66 per share for the current year, up from €5.70 distributed to shareholders in 2023. The defense contractor continues to benefit from planned billion-euro investments in defense infrastructure, with its position as a leading provider in this sector driving sustained growth. The company's next quarterly results are eagerly anticipated, with first-quarter 2025 figures scheduled for release on May 8, 2025.

