ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) said that the Board of Directors approved the 2024 Eni's Annual Report. Consolidated net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders amounted to 2.624 billion euros.The company noted that the fourth instalment of the dividend for the fiscal year 2024 will be resolved by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on April 3, 2025, being the payment date May 21, 2025, the ex-dividend date May 19, 2025, and the record date May 20, 2025.Eni reported that its net profit attributable to its shareholders for fiscal year 2024 dropped to 2.624 billion euros or 0.78 euros per share from 4.771 billion euros or 1.40 euros per share in the prior year. Total revenues for fiscal year 2024 was 91.214 billion euros compared to 94.816 billion euros in the prior year.The parent company's separate draft financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, reported a net profit of 6.419 billion euros, up from 3.272 billion euros in the previous year. But total revenues declined to 35.595 billion euros from 43.222 billion euros in the prior year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX