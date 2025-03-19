The Commerzbank share price reached a new 52-week high yesterday, climbing 3.7% to €24.96 on the XETRA exchange. This remarkable performance reflects a staggering year-over-year increase of more than 52% from last year's €11.85 valuation. The bank has simultaneously affirmed its strategic decision to reduce or sell its Russian business operations, regardless of potential ceasefire agreements in Ukraine or sanctions relief. Risk Management Board Member Bernd Spalt recently emphasized that this strategy would continue even if sanctions were lifted. The Frankfurt-based institution has already significantly scaled back its Russian operations and now considers a sale its "preferred option," though finding buyers in the current market remains challenging due to existing sanctions. Like Dutch ING, which announced a loss-making sale in January, Commerzbank appears willing to divest its Russian business even at a loss.

Norwegian Sovereign Fund Increases Stake

A significant factor potentially driving the positive share price development is a notable change in Commerzbank's shareholder structure. According to a voting rights notification published on March 18, Norway's sovereign wealth fund has substantially increased its stake in the bank. The Norwegian Finance Ministry reported that Norges Bank has exceeded the 3% voting rights threshold, now holding 3.13% of voting rights directly and an additional 0.61% through financial instruments, bringing its total position to 3.74%. This development highlights growing institutional investor interest in Commerzbank, which recently reported improved financial results, posting earnings per share of €0.65 in the last quarter of 2024, nearly double the previous year's figure.

