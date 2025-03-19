Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading provider of edgeCore, a real-time Digital Twins platform, is pleased to provide second update on edgeCore Client Proxy (ECP) progress focused on ITSM, middleware, cybersecurity, and national defense commercial and open source software.

Announced last April, 2024, ECP was inspired by the Company's pioneering, patented work in secure web proxy capabilities. ECP enables the seamless integration of graphical user interface (GUI) components across an enterprise's existing software systems. ECP results in purpose-built interfaces optimized to deliver the right controls at the right time to the right people at the speed of relevance. ECP enables organizations to use their existing proven technology investments as building blocks to compose new applications focused on mission goals and initiatives.

"Since our January update, our clients, integrators, and software partners have recognized our improved speed and ease in delivering new interfaces," said Scott Lesley, CTO of edgeTI. "We're now capitalizing on the investment we made in ECP and the productivity gains and agility that it locks in for our business - especially as demand for digital twins increases in complex operations like supply chain and contested logistics, infrastructure management (ITSM), national defense and cybersecurity."

These new ECP interfaces that follow connect software that is broadly in use in many enterprise and government operations.

IT Service Management Tools & Middleware

ServiceNow

Splunk

SolarWinds

Grafana

Kibana

Jira

New Relic

SevOne (GraphQL)

PTRG

Cacti

Icinga

Zabbix

Observium

Wigle

LibreNMS

Atera

Cybersecurity and National Defense

Microsoft Sentinel

BitDefender

Radware

Fortinet

Vulners

Babel Street

Reveal Fleetmatics

HCSS Telematics

"ECP is specifically engineered to work with the edgeCore platform's ability to orchestrate AI, Applications, and Data across zero-trust security domains - an essential collection of capabilities needed for Digital Twins," added Scott Lesley.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For more information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions or the ability to secure patents for ECP.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245187

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.