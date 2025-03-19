Acquisition enhances Fiserv's payment solutions capabilities and innovation across European market

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology today announced that it has acquired CCV, a payment solutions provider in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, demonstrating continued focus on driving growth in the European market. The acquisition enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe, while providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to an expansive, combined merchant and partner base. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Arnhem, in 1958, CCV has been a pioneer in payments, facilitating the first electronic payments in the Netherlands in the 1970s and growing substantially to become a prominent player in the omni-channel payment solutions sector, with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. This acquisition optimises the existing operational and client support models of both Fiserv and CCV to create a robust omnichannel offer allowing more businesses across Europe to seamlessly accept payments with Fiserv's suite of products.

"The addition of CCV enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of our Clover platform and operating system, providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to our clients across Europe," said Katia Karpova, Head of the EMEA region at Fiserv. "We have a deep appreciation and admiration for the reputation CCV has built over its 67-year history, and the impact the company has on its stakeholders. Fiserv is committed to building upon CCV's strong foundation to ensure continued success."

"Businesses are continuously looking for ways to operate more effectively, with added value applications and services in a secure manner. Providing our merchant and partner network with Fiserv's suite of products allows them to access the latest, best and most reliable payment technology," said Michiel Bijleveld, CTIO CCV. "We are proud to be joining the Fiserv family and with our complementary strategic capabilities, provide seamless, end-to-end solutions for our current and future clients."

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About CCV

CCV is an international payment solutions provider serving more than 600,000 businesses with end-to-end payment solutions in Europe. Its comprehensive portfolio includes transaction processing, online and closed-loop payments, acquiring services and a wide range of in-store and self-service payment terminals. Its success is based on innovation and long-term customer-oriented cooperation through partnerships and with SMEs. CCV has been in existence for over 65 years and employs around 1,000 employees. The company is privately owned.

