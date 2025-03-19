JX Advanced Metals Corporation: Notice of Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

JX Advanced Metals Corporation (President: Hayashi Yoichi; "JXAM") hereby announces that today JXAM has successfully listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. JXAM would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and patronage.JXAM established, in the JX Advanced Metals Group Long-Term Vision 2040 (partially revised in May 2023), its basic policy to realize a highly profitable structure even in the face of intensifying international competition and to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society as a global leader in semiconductor and ICT materials sectors by transitioning itself from a "process industry-type firm" to a "technology-based firm."In the fields of semiconductor and ICT materials, it is important to have a management structure that can swiftly execute timely growth investments, even in a cyclical business environment, along with a stable financial base. Through the listing of its shares, JXAM aims to enhance its corporate value by establishing a management structure capable of highly specialized and rapid decision-making and realizing an optimal capital structure based on business characteristics, thereby accelerating capital investments, R&D, etc. in the highly competitive fields of semiconductor and ICT materials. JXAM will position these fields as the core of its growth strategy and aim to achieve profit growth that exceeds market growth through technological differentiation and market creation in the advanced materials field.Furthermore, we believe that achieving such high growth will lead to the expansion of profits, which will strengthen our financial base post-listing and serve as a source of shareholder returns, ultimately contributing to the maximization of shareholder value. As such, JXAM's post-listing capital allocation policy will prioritize growth investments, particularly in the semiconductor and ICT materials sectors, while maintaining a balance with improvements in our financial position, aiming to appropriately return profits to shareholders.For details on the approval of the new listing, please refer to the "New Listings" section of the Japan Exchange Group website. "New Listings" section of the Japan Exchange Group website:https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/listing/stocks/new/index.htmlEndThis document is a press release intended for general publication regarding the listing of JXAM shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or engaging in any other activities similar thereto, whether inside or outside of Japan.Further, this document does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.Company Name:JX Advanced Metals CorporationRepresentative:Hayashi YoichiPresident & Representative Director(Code number: 5016, TSE Prime Market)Contact Person:Yoneyama ManabuManager (Investor relations)Public Relations & Investor Relations Department(Telephone: +81-3-6433-6088)