LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), a facilities management and professional services company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Christopher Rogers as new Chair-Elect. Rogers joins the Board with immediate effect.He will become Chair at the AGM on July 22, when Derek Mapp will step down from the role and leave the Board after 8 years of service.Rogers is currently Chair of Wickes Group plc and Senior Independent Director at Kerry Group plc. He also has been a Non-executive Director at Vivo Energy plc and Travis Perkins plc.Rogers was an Executive Director of Whitbread plc from 2005-2016 where he held the position of CFO from 2005-2012 and then Global Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012-2016.Prior to Whitbread, he held senior commercial and finance roles at Kingfisher plc and Woolworths Group.Phil Bentley, CEO said, 'Derek Mapp has been an inspirational Chairman during Mitie's evolution and its emergence as the UK's largest technology-led Facilities Transformation business.... Mitie is now a World Class company and I very much look forward to working closely with Chris, as we take the business forward and enter the second year of our Facilities Transformation Three-Year Plan.'