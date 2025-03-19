Bayer AG's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on Tuesday, climbing 4.5% to €24.86 in XETRA trading. This upward movement continues a sustained positive trend observed since the beginning of the year, with shares now trading approximately 35% above their 52-week low of €18.41 recorded in November 2024. The pharmaceutical and chemical conglomerate, urgently seeking new growth drivers for its pharmaceutical division, received a boost from promising developments regarding its blockbuster candidate Kerendia. The potential accelerated approval extension from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rekindled investor optimism about the company's product pipeline. This comes at a crucial time as Bayer's current top-selling medications, Xarelto and Eylea, gradually lose patent protection, opening the market to less expensive competitor products.

Market Analysis and Future Outlook

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Bayer AG ?

From a technical perspective, despite the recent gains, Bayer's stock remains approximately 25% below its 52-week high of €31.03 reached in October 2024. Trading volume has increased significantly, with over 1.6 million shares changing hands, reflecting heightened investor interest. Analysts have set an average price target of €24.88, nearly matching the current trading level. Financial experts project improved dividend payments for the current fiscal year, forecasting €0.943 per share compared to the previous year's €0.110. Looking ahead to 2025, analysts anticipate earnings of €4.50 per share, with first-quarter results scheduled for release on May 13, 2025, potentially providing further insights into the sustainability of the current upward trajectory.

Ad

Fresh Bayer AG information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Bayer AG analysis...