Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRG2 | ISIN: GB00B1XH2C03 | Ticker-Symbol: FEX
Tradegate
19.03.25
10:00 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,145
-14,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8500,88010:05
0,8550,88010:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERREXPO
FERREXPO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERREXPO PLC0,865-14,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.