SkiStar AB Half-Year Report September 2024-February 2025

A GROWING NUMBER OF SATISFIED GUESTS, GOOD WINTER CONDITIONS AND GREAT INTEREST IN SKIING HOLIDAYS

Second Quarter

Net sales for the second quarter increased by SEK 157 million, 6 percent, to SEK 2,787 million (2,630).

Operating profit/loss for the second quarter increased by SEK 135 million, 13 percent, to SEK 1,200 million (1,065).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 18 million (-6).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 66 million to SEK 1,422 million (1,356).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.84 (10.43), an increase of 14 percent.

First Half-Year

Net sales for the first half-year increased by SEK 150 million, 5 percent, to SEK 3,000 million (2,850).

Operating profit/loss for the first half-year increased by SEK 117 million, 20 percent, to SEK 718 million (601).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 19 million (-6).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 127 million to SEK 1,705 million (1,578).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.58 (5.53).

Significant events during and after the period

Booking volumes for the remainder of the winter season 2024/25, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar's mediated accommodation, are 5 percent down compared with the same time of the previous year. Mainly deriving from the Easter holidays falling late this year.

Booking volumes for the coming winter season 2025/26 are 5 percent up compared with the same time of the previous year and 15 percent of the season's volumes have already been booked.

Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg assumed the role as CFO on 1 February 2025, at the same time as Martin Almgren left the role.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"With a favourable Christmas and New Year festive season, a rise in visitor numbers, impressive work by our employees and good conditions for winter sports it is gratifying to be able to report the best quarterly operating profit in the Company's history."

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 19 March 2025, at 07.00 a.m. CET.

