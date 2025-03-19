Netcracker Will Discuss How Cable Operators Can Accelerate Monetization Opportunities Beyond Connectivity Services and Leverage AI and Automation to Transform Into Powerful Data-Driven Businesses

Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Platinum sponsor of the Cable Next-Gen Technologies Strategies Event to be held March 24-26 in Denver. Netcracker will exhibit its solutions and participate in panel discussions on key topics facing the cable and broadband industry.

Netcracker Broadband Experience Solutions for Cable MSOs enable operators to accelerate revenue opportunities beyond connectivity services by helping them navigate today's complex digital world. The cloud-native, modular solutions are designed to stimulate innovation and growth, rapidly launch and run a successful mobile business with fully automated operations, deliver a digital-first customer experience and utilize AI to transform into a powerful data-driven business.

Netcracker will exhibit in stand #3, where it will showcase its solutions for cable operators and broadband providers.

During the MVNO Summit on March 24, Netcracker will be joined by its customer T-Mobile to discuss how MVNOs can overcome issues with scalability, which existing fixed-line services can benefit from wireless and the differentiated services that these operators can provide. Netcracker will also present alongside customers on how cable operators are leveraging automation to improve networks and operations.

Going Beyond Connectivity | Monday, March 24 3:00 p.m. MDT

Speakers:

Dan Thygesen, SVP Product Partnerships Growth and GM Wholesale Innovation, T-Mobile

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Business Transformation as the Catalyst for a Superior Broadband Experience Tuesday, March 25 11:30 a.m. MDT

Speakers:

Ian Dyer, VP Software Engineering, Charter Communications

Mathieu Hercyk, Senior Director OSS/BSS Architecture, Cogeco Breezeline

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Meeting the Automation Challenge Wednesday, March 26 1:35 p.m. MDT

Speakers:

Blair Day, SVP, Product Network Engineering, WOW!

Rohini Vugumudi, VP, Network Automation Development, Charter Communications

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

