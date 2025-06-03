Netcracker's Groundbreaking Satellite, MVNO Cloud and Intelligent Operations Automation Solutions Attain Top Honors in Premier Business Excellence Awards Program

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been honored with three Gold Stevie Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards, the preeminent program recognizing excellence in business across the U.S. Netcracker reached the highest level of achievement in the following categories:

Telecommunications Product for Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution

Mobile Operations Management Solution for Netcracker MVNO Cloud Solution

Software Defined Infrastructure for Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation

These accolades underscore Netcracker's dedication to delivering solutions that address the real-world needs of its customers. As telecom networks continue to evolve, Netcracker's AI-driven cloud-native solutions enable operators to quickly enter new markets and capitalize on monetization opportunities.

"The American Business Awards are especially meaningful to us because they recognize contributions across industries and markets and highlight organizations of all sizes and types," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "The Gold Stevie Awards exemplify our strategy of developing and deploying pioneering solutions that address the changing needs of communications service providers, and we are grateful to the judges for this honor."

