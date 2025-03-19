MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia and Ukraine launched air attacks damaging each other's infrastructure, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's assurance to suspend targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.Russian forces launched drone attacks on two hospitals in Ukraine's northern region of Sumy, reports quoting Ukrainian prosecutors said.Russia also attacked the railways power system in Ukraine's central region of Dnipropetrovsk using drones, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said.On the other side, an oil depot in southern Russia has caught fire in Ukraine's drone attack, the Krasnodar territory operational Head Quarters said in a statement.The Russian defense ministry said Wednesday that 57 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight.During an eagerly awaited call with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump Tuesday, Putin rejected a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but agreed to temporarily halt attacks on Ukraine's energy and infrastructure targets for the same period.'The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,' the White House said in a statement issued after the call.The Kremlin said Putin 'responded positively' to Trump's 'proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days,' and 'immediately gave the Russian military the corresponding order.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX