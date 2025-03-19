Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received all required permits to commence its maiden drill program at the La Manchuria Project located in the Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The drilling permit was issued by the State Secretariat for Environmental Supervision and Control under the Ministry of Energy and Mining of the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Field crews were on site last week preparing for mobilization of the fully funded 2,500 metre drill program which the Company expects to commence by the first week in April.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"We are excited to get underway with our inaugural drill program at La Manchuria. This first program aims to test the new geological model and expand the high-grade mineralization into areas previously not drilled, both along strike and parallel to known veins. I believe Astra's business proposition has never been stronger with such an exciting target, a fully funded drilling program and tightly held share registry. Discovery success is the most rapid wealth creation phase of our industry, and we stand on that precipice with La Manchuria today."

The Company plans to provide additional news release updates in the coming weeks providing further details of the drill targets and geology.

Astra's in-country team led by Exploration Director, Diego Guido, who is a globally recognized low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) expert, believes the high-grade historic intercepts are open to expand at depth and along strike. These results include:

20.5m grading 10.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 810 g/t silver,

4.0m grading 26.3 g/t gold and 3,156 g/t silver and

2.0m grading 52.6 g/t gold and 3,274 g/t silver

1.6m grading 257 g/t gold and 4,237 g/t silver

Reference: Updated Technical Report on The Mineral Resources of The La Manchuria Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina" with an effective date of February 28, 2019.

Shallow cover conceals the system to the west and south at the Main Zone and presents the opportunity to make a significant discovery. The extension of mineralization under cover is a common characteristic of the newest epithermal systems discovered in the Deseado Massif, including large deposits like Cerro Negro.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is a high-grade gold and silver epithermal deposit located in in the Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class epithermal deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene epithermal gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

