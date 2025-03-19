Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a leader in software supply chain security, is expanding its focus on protecting critical infrastructure, as demand for Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Hardware Bill of Materials (HBOM) solutions grow in the energy, industrial, and federal sectors.

Cybersecurity threats to power grids, industrial control systems (ICS), and renewable energy networks are increasing in scale and sophistication. Governments and regulators are now requiring SBOMs and HBOMs to enhance security and resilience of companies operating in this space. These tools provide transparency into the software and hardware components running critical systems, allowing organizations to identify vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of cyberattacks by mitigating them quickly.

"Critical infrastructure organizations are facing rising cybersecurity threats and must have full visibility into the technology they rely on," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "SBOMs and HBOMs are essential for preventing supply chain attacks, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding real-world assets like power grids and industrial facilities. We work closely with energy and industrial leaders to enhance their security posture and regulatory readiness."

Cybeats recently closed a three year engagement with Rockwell Automation, highlighting the Company's growing traction with the ICS vertical.1 Serving multiple ICS customers including Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation, Cybeats is securing critical infrastructure across the world's leading automation and ICS companies.

Strategic Market Expansion & Industry Partnerships

Strengthening Industrial Cybersecurity - Cybeats' go-to-market strategy involves engaging and partnering with industrial suppliers, ICS vendors, and security teams to enhance software supply chain security and address evolving cybersecurity challenges."

Enhancing Energy Sector Resilience - Cybeats is working with energy companies to implement SBOM and HBOM solutions that improve transparency, security, and compliance.

Regulatory Alignment & Compliance - With evolving mandates such as Executive Order 14028 and standards like IEC 62443 and NERC CIP-013, organizations must now demonstrate SBOM compliance, and continuous monitoring for vulnerabilities accelerating cybersecurity adoption across critical infrastructure sectors.

As cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure grow, SBOMs and HBOMs are becoming non-negotiable for ensuring system integrity, preventing cyberattacks, and maintaining operational resilience. Cybeats continues to provide the world's most critical industries through trusted supply chain intelligence, proactive vulnerability monitoring, and risk management. Notably, a Fortune 500 Cybeats customer was told by one of its major buyers: 'We will not continue purchasing product X unless an SBOM is provided.'

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility- Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 https://www.cybeats.com/news/cybeats-signs-multi-year-contract-with-rockwell-automation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245209

SOURCE: Cybeats Technologies Corp.