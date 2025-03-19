Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Intersects 56.57 Metres at 0.59% Copper at Boomerang and 18.49 m at 0.98% Copper at Banjo

Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce the results of seven drill holes from its ongoing Phase III drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona ("Copper Creek"). Three holes were drilled in the American Eagle area, three in the Rum area and one in the Horsecamp area.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented "These results continue to expand the near surface mineralization in the American Eagle area, further validating the potential to define a significant open pit mineral resource in this area and unlock further economic value for the project. Drilling at the Rum and Horsecamp areas confirmed our thesis that these mineral systems are exposed at a shallow level and we see exploration potential at depth. We expect to deliver the updated mineral resource estimate and technical study in the second half of 2025, which will include nearly 40,000 metres of additional drilling from the Phase II and III programs."

Highlights

At the Southern margin of the Banjo breccia, drill hole FCD-24-094 intersected multiple mineralized intervals, providing further confidence in the potential to define a significant open pit mineral resource in the American Eagle area. Drill results include:

18.49 metres ("m") at 0.98% copper and 1.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver from 198.00 m, within 80.90 m at 0.44% copper and 0.99 g/t silver from 135.61 m.

30.00 m at 0.25% copper and 0.93 g/t silver from 9.00 m in porphyry vein-hosted mineralization.

56.57 m at 0.59% copper and 1.58 g/t silver from 427.29 m within 139.49 m at 0.32% copper and 1.01 g/t silver from 365.27 m. This intercept corresponds to the Boomerang breccia and surrounding porphyry vein-hosted mineralization.



At Rum, drill hole FCD-24-095 intersected 19.74 m at 0.83% oxide copper from surface in porphyry and breccia.

(For true width information see Table 1)

The American Eagle area, as mapped on surface, covers approximately 800 m by 1,000 m and is host to numerous prospective breccias and porphyries which have strong copper geochemical signatures (Figures 1 to 3). These surface expressions locate above the large underground porphyry mineral resource1, which is approximately 500 m to 1,100 m depth below surface. Historically, the near-surface mineralization was not adequately tested as previous drilling was vertical to steeply inclined. Mapped geology, isolated historical drill intercepts and historical small-scale mining highlight the potential for near-surface mineralization. The Company has reported assay results for twenty-three drill holes2 from this area as part of the current program. These results provide a broad framework of the geology, structure, and alteration and confirm the potential for significant near-surface copper mineralization. Drilling continues in the area.

Drill hole FCD-24-094 was collared 100 m northeast of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the southeast targeting the Boomerang breccia at the southern margin of Banjo. The hole intersected hydrothermal breccia from 155 m to 213 m and from 445 m to 485 m whereas the remainder of the drill hole was granodiorite. Alteration associated with breccia intervals is sericitic whereas kaolinite and sericite are associated with porphyry-style veins outside the breccias. Mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite in breccia cement, disseminated as well as in porphyry-style veins.



Drill hole FCD-24-093 was collared 60 m west of Banjo and drilled to the northeast. It targeted a breccia, which crops out approximately 70 m north of the Banjo breccia. Granodiorite is the dominant lithology to 110 m, followed by igneous cemented breccia with variable hydrothermal overprint to 135 m. A porphyry dyke was intersected from 135 m to 137 m after which the hole entered granodiorite to the end of hole. The alteration associated with the breccia interval is sericite-kaolinite. Chalcopyrite is the dominant copper mineral and occurs together with pyrite in breccia cement and porphyry-style veins.



Drill hole FCD-24-097A was collared 160 m southeast of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the south, targeting the Prada breccia. The hole starts in igneous cemented breccia for the top 21 m followed by hydrothermal breccia. From 34 m to 113 m the dominant lithology is granodiorite, followed by porphyry to 129 m. From there to the end of the hole hydrothermal breccia is the dominant lithology. Alteration associated with breccia is quartz-sericite with variable amounts of kaolinite and tourmaline. Chalcopyrite occurs together with variable amounts of pyrite forming breccia cement.

The Rum area is located approximately 700 m northwest of the resource area (Figure 1). It features several breccias and porphyries intruding Glory Hole volcanics over an area of approximately 250 m by 400 m. Copper oxide and secondary sulphide mineralization is observed near surface in breccias and surrounding wall rock.

Drill hole FCD-24-095 was collared in porphyry, approximately 10 m from the Rum breccia contact and drilled to the east. It intersected 14 m of porphyry, followed by hydrothermal breccia to 53 m. The hole enters porphyry thereafter to 114 m, followed by Glory hole volcanics to the end of the hole. The uppermost 53 m of the hole are affected by sericite-kaolinite alteration and oxidation related to weathering, penetrates to approximately 70 m depth. Copper mineralization occurs in the form of malachite, chrysocolla and local chalcocite. Silver values greater than 1 g/t in hydrothermal breccia are observed from 27 m to 53 m.



Drill hole FCD-24-086 was collared northwest of the Rum breccia and drilled to the southeast. It intersected Glory Hole volcanics for the first 150 m followed by hydrothermal breccia to 220 m. The hole then intersected porphyry to 284 m and Glory Hole volcanics until 370 m. Hydrothermal breccia dominates thereafter to the end of the hole. The upper hydrothermal breccia domain is characterized by sericite and lesser-chlorite alteration and abundant pyrite cement whereas the lower domain is kaolinite-sericite altered with pyrite cement.



Drill hole FCD-24-092 was collared west of the Rum South breccia and drilled to the east. It intersected Glory Hole volcanics to 93 m followed by porphyry to 104 m. From 104 m to 214 m breccia dominated with some intervals of porphyry. The hole then enters Glory Hole volcanics to 289 m and granodiorite to the end of the hole. Breccia is associated with sericite and kaolinite alteration and contains pyrite and chlorite in the cement. Elevated silver, together with other pathfinder elements, is observed from 120 m to 214 m, which is suggestive of copper mineralization at depth.

The Horsecamp area is located approximately 2.5 km southwest of the Rum area. Several hydrothermal breccias crop out in the area (Figure 1). These are part of the Western Breccia trend to the west of the resource area. Geology and alteration characteristics of the area suggest that the shallow parts of hydrothermal systems are preserved in the area which suggests exploration potential exists at depth.

Drill hole FCD-24-090 is the first reconnaissance drill hole targeting a breccia zone in the Horsecamp area, approximately 2.5 km southwest of the Rum area. The hole intersected mostly Glory Hole volcanics with narrow porphyry dykes and igneous cemented breccias present between approximately 200 m and 312 m. Intercepts of hydrothermal breccia are present at 360 m to 363 m, 389 m to 392 m, 402 m to 413 m and 436 m to 441 m. Alteration is moderate to locally intense sericite with biotite-potassium feldspar and actinolite present in the lower half of the drill hole. Pyrite occurs throughout the hole but increases with depth. Trace amounts of chalcopyrite have been recorded between 250 m and 310 m. The results from this hole will inform future drill planning in this area.

Next Steps

Phase III drilling commenced in October 2023 and has been focused on near-surface mineralization in new targets, primarily within the American Eagle area.

The Company will have completed nearly 40,000 metres of incremental drilling beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")1, which represents a significant opportunity to enhance the project value.

Remaining assay results are expected from the American Eagle area and district exploration targets and will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.

The Company anticipates the release of an updated technical study in the second half of 2025.

Figure 1: Plan View Showing Surface Geology and Location of Drill Holes

Note: The open pit shell is based on constraints used in the MRE as presented in the Copper Creek Technical Report1.

Figure 2: Plan View Showing Surface Geology and Location of Drill Holes in the American Eagle Area

Note: The open pit shell is based on constraints used in the MRE as presented in the Copper Creek Technical Report1.

Figure 3: Isometric View Showing Phase III Drill Holes in the American Eagle Area

Note: The open pit shell and underground footprint are based on constraints used in the MRE as presented in the Copper Creek Technical Report1. For drill holes not reported herein, refer to news releases on the Company's website at www.faradaycopper.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1: Selected Drill Results

Drill Hole ID From To Length True Width Cu Au Ag Mo (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) FCD-24-093 115.23 178.08 62.85 62 0.18 N/A 0.45 0.0006 Including 115.23 131.20 15.97 10 0.33 N/A 0.69 0.0005 FCD-24-094 9.00 39.00 30.00 30 0.25 N/A 0.93 0.0008 and 135.61 216.51 80.90 30 0.44 N/A 0.99 0.0009 Including 198.00 214.49 18.49 7 0.98 N/A 1.64 0.0005 and 365.27 504.96 139.49 139 0.32 N/A 1.01 0.0007 Including 427.29 483.86 56.57 56 0.59 N/A 1.58 0.0010 FCD-24-095 0.00 19.74 19.74 19 0.83 N/A 0.40 0.0002 FCD-24-097A 40.45 57.12 16.67 9 0.16 N/A 0.92 0.0010 and 143.30 223.81 80.51 40 0.26 N/A 0.97 0.0007 including 177.22 207.31 30.09 15 0.38 N/A 1.51 0.0009 and 389.29 407.55 18.26 9 0.45 0.01 1.29 0.0021 FCD-24-086 No significant results FCD-24-090 No significant results FCD-24-092 No significant results

Note: All intercepts are reported as downhole drill widths. Mineralization includes bulk porphyry style and breccia mineralization. True widths are approximate due to the irregular shape of mineralized domains. N/A: Not analyzed.

Table 2: Collar Locations from the Drill Holes Reported Herein

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Target Depth Depth (m) (°) (°) (ft) (m) FCD-24-093 549112 3623535 1337 072 50 Banjo North 721.9 236.83 FCD-24-094 549100 3623423 1307 120 70 Banjo South and Boomerang 1539.1 504.96 FCD-24-095 547278 3625760 1399 100 45 Rum 441.3 144.78 FCD-24-097A 549128 3623275 1295 185 60 Prada 1336.9 438.61 FCD-24-086 547084 3625868 1386 105 45 Rum 1372.2 450.19 FCD-24-090 546084 3625173 1294 190 45 Horsecamp 1530.1 502.01 FCD-24-092 547140 3625675 1414 90 45 Rum South 905.1 296.96

Note: Coordinates are given as World Geodetic System 84, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 12 north (WGS84, UTM12N).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's geologists and the chain of custody from Copper Creek to the independent sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Tucson, AZ, was continuously monitored. The samples were taken as ½ core, over 2 m core length. Samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid ICP-MS multielement package and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples. Gold was analyzed on a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. A certified reference sample was inserted every 20th sample. Coarse and fine blanks were inserted every 20th sample. Approximately 5% of the core samples were cut into ¼ core and submitted as field duplicates. On top of internal QA-QC protocol, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by the analytical laboratory according to their procedure. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Faraday's VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Bissig, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Notes

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate is presented in the report titled "Copper Creek Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment" with an effective date of May 3, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), available on the Company's website at www.faradaycopper.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2For drill holes not reported herein, refer to news releases on the Company's website at www.faradaycopper.comand on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the exploration potential of the Copper Creek property.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of mineral resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire