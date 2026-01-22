Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Intersects Near-Surface Copper Mineralization from Five Drill Holes in the American Eagle Area

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce the results of the first eight drill holes from its Phase IV drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona ("Copper Creek"). These holes targeted near-surface copper mineralization in the American Eagle area as well as infill drilling and geotechnical objectives.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented, "These initial results from our Phase IV drill program continue to increase our confidence in expanding the near surface mineralization in the American Eagle area, further supporting the potential to define a significant open pit mineral resource in this area and unlock additional economic value for the project. Phase IV drilling is ongoing with three active rigs focused on increasing the open pit potential, testing district exploration targets, and collecting hydrogeological and geotechnical data that will be used in future technical studies."

Highlights

Five drill holes in the American Eagle area intersected near-surface mineralization above open pit cutoff grade 1 and further the potential for an open pit resource to be defined above the existing American Eagle underground resource.

Drill hole FCD-25-134 intersected several mineralized intervals for a combined 177 metres ("m") greater than 0.30% copper, expanding the known extent of the Winchester breccia to within 100 m from surface. Copper intercepts include: 17.58 m at 0.44% copper from 109.42 m; 16.46 m at 0.57% copper from 184.54 m; and 45.25 m at 0.42% copper from 256.28 m.



North of the Banjo breccia, drill hole FCD-25-129 intersected 56.00 m at 0.41% copper from 160.00 m (approximately 100 m below surface), including 24.00 m at 0.64% from 164.00 m.

The drill holes reported herein further increased confidence of the near-surface mineralization in the American Eagle area and geotechnical holes confirmed the rock competency is consistent with the current resource1 suitable for efficient open pit mining.

(For true width information see Table 1)

Phase IV Drilling

The results reported herein are the first results from the Company's Phase IV drill program which has the objectives of increasing confidence in the resource, adding further potential open pit mineable inventory, collecting hydrogeological and geotechnical data and testing district exploration targets. There are currently three active drill rigs on the property. The program builds on the success of Phase III drilling, which resulted in the discovery of mineralization hosted in breccias and porphyry-style vein zones, particularly in the American Eagle area.

Drill Results Summary

The American Eagle area, as mapped on surface, covers approximately 800 m by 1,000 m and is host to numerous prospective breccias and porphyries which have strong copper geochemical signatures (Figure 1). These surface expressions are located above the large underground porphyry mineral resource1. The Company's Phase III drilling, which included 34 drill holes, resulted in the discovery of the Banjo, Winchester and Prada breccias. Phase III was carried out from 9 drill pad locations which allowed limited testing of the near-surface and lateral extent of mineralization. The approval of the Exploration Plan of Operations by the Bureau of Land Management in June 2025 (see news release dated July 3, 2025) now provides the ability for expanded drilling in the area.

Drill hole FCD-25-117 was collared 150 m southwest of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the north, targeting a vein-zone and the Winchester breccia. After 60 m of porphyry, the hole intersected granodiorite to 386 m. Breccia and short intervals of porphyry were intersected to 509 m, followed by granodiorite to the end of the hole. Alteration is sericite, mainly affecting the breccia domain and zones of dense porphyry-style veining which were intersected from approximately 58 m. Copper mineralization occurs as pyrite-chalcopyrite in porphyry-style veins and breccia cement.

Drill hole FCD-25-118 was collared 300 m west of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the south. This hole tested a previously undrilled area with the objective of gaining geological and geotechnical data at the periphery of known mineralization, confirming competent rock quality. The hole intersected granodiorite to 181 m and porphyry to the end of the hole. Within the granodiorite, several narrow (< 2m) breccia intervals were intersected. Alteration is generally moderate and chlorite-sericite dominant. Mineralization occurs in veins as pyrite with trace chalcopyrite.

Drill hole FCD-25-119 was collared at the same location as FCD-25-117 and drilled to the northwest. It is testing the westward extension of a prominent east-west vein zone west of the American Eagle breccia in an area of sparse historical drilling. The hole also had a geotechnical objective, confirming competent rock quality. It intersected porphyry and lesser granodiorite for the first 112 m and then entered granodiorite to 297 m, followed by a previously unknown 20 m interval of hydrothermal breccia before going back into granodiorite to the end of the hole. Chalcopyrite together with pyrite occurs in porphyry style veins, whereas the hydrothermal breccia is cemented by pyrite. Oxide copper mineralization consisting of primarily chrysocolla and neotocite is present in the first 30 m.

Drill hole FCD-25-120 was collared at the same location as FCD-25-117 and drilled to the south. This hole tested a previously undrilled area with the objective of gaining geological and geotechnical data at the periphery of known mineralization, confirming competent rock quality. It intersected 10 m of porphyry, followed by granodiorite to 43 m. Several types of porphyry dominate to 218 m with the remainder of the hole in granodiorite. Porphyry style veins with pyrite and trace chalcopyrite occur throughout the hole.

Drill hole FCD-25-121 was collared near the Prada breccia, approximately 300 m southeast of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the northeast. It tested the eastward extent of the Prada breccia trend in an area of limited historical drilling. The hole intersected granodiorite for the first 50 m, followed by several narrow breccia intercepts and porphyry to 117 m. Granodiorite was intersected to 140 m and porphyry to 208 m. Breccia and lesser porphyry dominate to 285 m. The hole ends in granodiorite. Sericitic alteration accompanies the breccia domains. Pyrite is the dominant breccia cement and also occurs in porphyry-style veins. Chalcopyrite occurs in trace amounts. The presence of breccia with the increase of chalcopyrite with depth observed elsewhere at Copper Creek suggests that mineralization potential exists at depth below this drill hole and follow up drilling is being planned.

Drill hole FCD-25-128 was collared approximately 300 m northeast of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the west, testing for near-surface mineralization above the Banjo breccia. The hole intersected 79 m of granodiorite before entering porphyry to the end of the hole. An interval of hydrothermal breccia cutting porphyry is present from 161 m to 170 m. Mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite together with pyrite in veins and breccia cement. Chalcocite is present in the top 50 m of the hole.

Drill hole FCD-25-129 was collared at the same location as FCD-25-128 and was drilled to the northwest, testing the near-surface and northward continuation of the Banjo breccia. It intersected granodiorite with a porphyry domain from 175 m to 267 m. A zone of intense sericitic alteration affects the porphyry and adjacent granodiorite domain from approximately 158 m to 205 m. This domain contains disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite.

Drill hole FCD-25-134 was collared approximately 100 m north of the American Eagle breccia and drilled to the northwest, testing several breccia targets (Figure 2). It started and ended in granodiorite with breccia domains and porphyry intervals from 56 m to 113 m, from 184 m to 211 m, and from 256 m to 405 m. Breccia domains are associated with intense sericitic alteration. Mineralization occurs as pyrite-chalcopyrite in breccia cement and porphyry style veins.

Next Steps

Phase IV drilling continues with a total of 40,000 m currently planned and is focused on near-surface mineralization as well as geotechnical and hydrogeological objectives. The Company has released results from 2,875 m drilled in 8 holes, all of which are in the American Eagle area. The assay results for additional completed drill holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.

Figure 1: Plan View Showing Surface Geology and Location of the Drill Holes in the American Eagle Area

Note: The open pit shell is based on constraints used in the MRE as presented in the Copper Creek Technical Report1

Figure 2: Images of Mineralized Core from Drill Hole FCD-25-134

Table 1: Selected Drill Results

Drill Hole ID From To Length True Width Cu Au Ag Mo (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) FCD-25-117 121.00 131.00 10.00 10 0.21 N/A 1.35 0.0006 and 146.00 192.00 46.00 46 0.23 N/A 0.88 0.0004 including 178.00 188.00 10.00 10 0.45 N/A 1.41 0.0004 and 274.00 362.00 88.00 88 0.17 N/A 0.56 0.0010 and 404.00 482.90 78.90 47 0.25 N/A 0.74 0.0007 Including 410.00 432.52 22.52 14 0.46 N/A 1.39 0.0012 FCD-25-119 14.13 28.22 14.09 14 0.15 N/A 0.57 0.0004 and 135.00 145.00 10.00 10 0.26 N/A 1.66 0.0004 and 243.00 255.00 12.00 12 0.25 N/A 0.89 0.0008 and 271.00 295.00 24.00 24 0.25 N/A 0.86 0.0005 FCD-25-128 8.00 24.00 16.00 16 0.57 N/A 1.59 0.0009 and 139.00 212.00 73.00 73 0.29 N/A 0.85 0.0020 Including 168.00 198.00 30.00 30 0.42 N/A 1.38 0.0032 FCD-25-129 80.00 100.00 20.00 20 0.17 < 0.01 0.44 0.0007 and 160.00 216.00 56.00 56 0.41 0.01 1.09 0.0002 Including 164.00 188.00 24.00 24 0.64 0.02 1.83 0.0002 and 242.00 266.00 24.00 24 0.16 <0.01 0.60 0.0017 FCD-25-134 20.00 50.00 30.00 30 0.30 N/A 0.64 0.0004 and 109.42 142.31 32.89 32 0.33 0.02 0.99 0.0012 Including 109.42 127.00 17.58 17 0.44 0.02 0.80 0.0004 and 149.17 218.00 68.83 49 0.33 0.01 1.06 0.0026 Including 184.54 201.00 16.46 12 0.57 0.02 1.48 0.0005 and 256.28 301.53 45.25 45 0.42 0.02 1.16 0.0005 and 320.00 363.00 43.00 32 0.27 0.01 0.73 0.0011 and 376.00 404.95 28.95 21 0.20 0.01 0.57 0.0012 And 420.00 437.00 17.00 17 0.28 0.01 0.67 0.0006 FCD-25-118 No significant intercepts geotechnical specific hole FCD-25-120 No significant intercepts geotechnical specific hole FCD-25-121 No significant intercepts

Note: All intercepts are reported as downhole drill widths. Mineralization includes bulk porphyry style and breccia mineralization. True widths are approximate due to the irregular shape of mineralized domains. N/A: Not analyzed.

Table 2: Collar Locations from the Drill Holes Reported Herein

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Target Depth Depth (m) (°) (°) (ft) (m) FCD-25-117 548857 3623290 1310 010 55 American Eagle W 1805.6 550.35 FCD-25-118 548704 3623290 1304 172 45 American Eagle SW 666.0 203.00 FCD-25-119 548855 3623291 1309 320 45 American Eagle W 1641.0 500.18 FCD-25-120 548861 3623289 1310 203 45 American Eagle SW 810.6 247.07 FCD-25-121 549163 3623124 1353 032 45 Prada E 985.0 300.23 FCD-25-128 549278 3623531 1360 265 45 Banjo 723.1 220.40 FCD-25-129 549279 3623532 1360 300 50 Banjo N 1365.2 416.11 FCD-25-134 549044 3623489 1308 310 45 American Eagle N 1435.0 437.39

Note: Coordinates are given as World Geodetic System 84, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 12 north (WGS84, UTM12N).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's geologists and the chain of custody from Copper Creek to the independent sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Tucson, AZ, was continuously monitored. The samples were taken as ½ core, over 2 m core length. Samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid ICP-MS multielement package and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples. Copper mineralized samples were also analyzed for acid and cyanide soluble copper. Gold was analyzed on a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. A certified reference sample was inserted every 20th sample. Coarse and fine blanks were inserted every 20th sample. Approximately 5% of the core samples were cut into ¼ core and submitted as field duplicates. On top of internal QA-QC protocol, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by the analytical laboratory according to their procedure. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Faraday's VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Bissig, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Notes

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate and copper cutoff grade are presented in the report titled "Copper Creek Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment" with an effective date of May 3, 2023, available on the Company's website at www.faradaycopper.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

