WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service have announced that two IRS whistle-blowers who had been targeted for investigating Hunter Biden's evasion of taxes on his $8.3 million income would be brought in to the Treasury as Senior Advisors at Treasury Headquarters in Washington, D.C.'I am pleased to welcome Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler to the Treasury Department, where they will help us drive much-needed cultural reform within the IRS,' said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'These veteran civil servants join us to help further the agency's focus on collections, modernization, and customer service, so we can deliver a more effective and efficient IRS experience for hardworking American taxpayers'.Bessent appreciated Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)'s efforts in Congress to support whistle-blower protections in order to improve transparency, accountability and root out the culture of retaliation.Under the Biden administration, Shapley and Ziegler were issued a gag order and persistently retaliated against for exposing the IRS and Department of Justice's obstruction of the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax offenses. Grassley wrote to President Donald Trump last month urging him to support the two former IRS agents and hold their retaliators accountable.The former President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's tax affairs have been under federal criminal investigation since late 2018, and in September 2024, he pleaded guilty to all of the tax charges.In December, Biden pardoned his son for all federal offenses committed between 2014 and 2024, including any potential offenses not yet discovered.