The Board of Directors may also take the following decisions by written consultation of the directors, which fall within the Board's specific powers: provisional appointment of Board members, in accordance with article L. 225-24 of the French Commercial Code, authorization of securities, endorsements and guarantees as provided for in the last paragraph of article L. 225-35 of the French Commercial Code, decision to amend the bylaws to bring them into line with legal and regulatory provisions, pursuant to a delegation of powers granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the second paragraph of Article L. 225-36 of the French Commercial Code, convening shareholders' meetings, and transfer of the registered office to the same département When the decision is taken by written consultation, the text of the proposed resolutions, together with a ballot paper, is sent by the Chairman to each member of the Board of Directors by electronic means (with acknowledgement of receipt). Directors have a period of three (3) business days following receipt of the text of the proposed resolutions and the voting form to complete and return the voting form, dated and signed, to the Chairman by electronic means (with acknowledgement of receipt), ticking a single box for each resolution corresponding to the meaning of their vote. If none or more than one box has been ticked for the same resolution, the vote will be null and void and will not be taken into account when calculating the majority. Any Director who fails to reply within the above time limit will be deemed absent, and his or her vote will therefore not be taken into account for the purposes of calculating quorum and majority. During the response period, any director may request further explanations from the initiator of the consultation. Within five (5) business days of receipt of the last ballot paper, the Chairman will draw up and date the minutes of the deliberations, to which the ballot papers will be appended and which will be signed by the Chairman and a director who took part in the written consultation. Copies or extracts of Board resolutions are validly certified by the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, a Managing Director, the Managing Director temporarily acting as Chairman, or an authorized representative.

Decisions of the Board of Directors may also be taken by written consultation of its members. When the decision is taken by written consultation, the text of the proposed resolutions together with a ballot paper is sent by the Chairman to each member of the Board of Directors by electronic means (with acknowledgement of receipt). Directors have a period of three (3) business days following receipt of the text of the proposed resolutions and the voting form in which to complete and return to the Chairman by electronic means (with acknowledgement of receipt) the voting form, dated and signed, ticking for each resolution a single box corresponding to the meaning of their vote. Any member of the Board has the same period of three (3) business days to object to the use of written consultation. In the event of opposition, the Chairman immediately informs the other members and convenes a meeting of the Board of Directors to rule on the decision(s) concerned. If none or more than one box has been ticked for the same resolution, the vote will be null and void and will not be taken into account when calculating the majority. Any director failing to reply within the above time limit will be deemed absent, and his or her vote will therefore not be taken into account in calculating quorum and majority. During the response period, any director may request further explanations from the initiator of the consultation. Within five (5) business days of receipt of the last ballot, the Chairman will draw up and date the minutes of the deliberations, to which the ballots will be appended and which will be signed by the Chairman and a director who took part in the written consultation. Copies or extracts of Board resolutions are validly certified by the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, a Managing Director, the Managing Director temporarily acting as Chairman, or an authorized representative.