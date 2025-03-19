Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Preliminary 2024 Year End Financial Results

(TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") reports preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

2024 Year End Record Revenue

Orogen is pleased to report record total revenue of $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, up 22% from $8.1 million in 2023 including:

34% increase in Ermitaño royalty revenue of $7.9 million (2023 - $5.9 million)

26% reduction in Prospect Generation revenue of $1.4 million (2023- $1.9 million)

100% increase in Interest revenue of $0.6 million (2023 - $0.3 million)

The Company is pleased to report a preliminary pre-tax net income of $4.3 million (2023 - $1.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, up 126% from 2023. Preliminary after-tax net income was $2.6 million (2023 - $3.0 million), down 13% from 2023. After-tax net income includes deductions for fair value adjustment of marketable securities, income tax expense, and other income and deductions. Total cash generated for the year was $7.9 million (2023 - $2.7 million) of which $3.0 million (2023 - $1.4 million) was generated from operations.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working capital of $26.9 million (2023 - $18.5 million) and no debt.

Q4-2024 Results

The Company earned $4.3 million (2023 - $2.4 million) in total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, up 79% from 2023 and 169% from last quarter:

33% increase in Ermitaño royalty revenue of $2.4 million (2023 - $1.8 million)

220% increase in Prospect Generation revenue of $1.6 million (2023 - $0.5 million)

100% increase in Interest revenue of $0.2 million (2023 - $0.1 million)

The Company is pleased to report a preliminary after-tax net income of $2.6 million (2023 - $1.6 million) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, up 63% from 2023.

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen, commented: "We are pleased to deliver a record year in financial performance for 2024. Strong revenue was driven by consistent production at the Ermitaño mine supported by record gold prices that we expect to continue for 2025. Our royalty portfolio has grown through prospect generation profitably and four royalties were created this year. During the year, prospect generation has been primarily conducted through alliances that have allowed Orogen to generate new projects at lower cost and risk. We are excited to continue this model and grow our alliances in 2025."

2025 Guidance and Update on Key Assets

Ermitaño Mine

Orogen holds a 2% NSR royalty on First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") Ermitaño Mine, that forms part of the Santa Elena mine complex in Sonora, Mexico. According to First Majestic, production guidance within the Santa Elena complex for 2025 is 71,000 to 79,000 ounces gold and 1.6 to 1.8 million ounces silver1. Orogen estimates that over 90% of the production from the Santa Elena mine will come from the Ermitaño mine. This will result in royalty revenues between $5.7 million (US$4.0M) and $6.4 million (US$4.5M) based on gold price of US$2,500 per ounce and silver price of US$29 per ounce.

Expanded Silicon Project

Orogen holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Expanded Silicon gold project located in Nevada, USA. On February 19, 2025, project owner AngloGold Ashanti NA ("AngloGold") announced updated Inferred Resources of 12.1 million ounces gold at the Merlin deposit.2 The updated resource at Merlin represents a 34% increase over the previous 9.05 million ounce resource and is separate and contiguous to the 4.22 million ounce gold resource at the Silicon deposit. To date, total resources on the Company's royalty area of interest are 16.32 million ounces gold.

Deposit Category Tonnes

(millions) Grade

(g/t) Contained Gold (million ounces*) Silicon Indicated 121 0.87 3.40 Inferred 36 0.70 0.81 Total Silicon2 158 0.83 4.22 Total Merlin2 Inferred 355 1.06 12.10 Total Expanded Silicon Project 513 0.99 16.32

*Note: Some figures may be rounded. AngloGold reports content for gold to two decimal places.

Over 132 kilometres of drilling was completed in 2024 with a focus on the mineral resource definition at the Merlin deposit. For 2025, drilling is expected to continue with a focus on upgrading inferred resources to an indicated status, and engineering studies to support a pre-feasibility study in H2-2025.

Other Projects

Orogen has several projects that were sold or are under active option agreements in 2024 including the Celts project, sold to Eminent Gold, the Maggie Creek project, optioned to Nevada Gold Mines, the Spring Peak project, optioned to Headwater Gold, the MPD South project, sold to Kodiak Copper, the Si2 project, sold to K2 Gold, and the Ghost Ranch project, optioned to Ivy Minerals. Forecasted prospect generation revenue in 2025 from active option agreements is $1.9 million.

Orogen also conducts generative exploration in western North America in partnership with Altius Minerals and BHP Xplor.

Qualified Person Statement

All new technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP. Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Certain technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released information and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided by the relevant referenced partner.? Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes or on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon-Merlin gold project (1.0% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S.A, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

