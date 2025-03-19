Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (FSE: 0NB) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization of a diamond drill is now underway on the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The company recently completed new access routes and drill pads for coring and sampling of two priority geophysical targets as determined by the company's exploration team.

First Class Diamond Drilling Inc. has been contracted to undertake diamond drilling on the La Corne South project. First Class Drilling successfully completed the first three drill holes on the project in 2024, and QMET is delighted to have them continue with the 2025 drilling.

Diamond drilling of TDEM and magnetic anomalies in 2024 was successful at intercepting significant massive and disseminated sulphides containing copper, silver, zinc, and gold. This next phase of drilling on the La Cone South is designed to test similar geophysical anomalies approximately two kilometres south of the 2024 drilling. A permit amendment has been approved to allow access to these new target areas. In particular, TDEM anomalies EMG-1 and EMG-2 have been targeted for diamond drill testing. Maxwell Plate Modeling of these anomalies using Mircomine software indicates that EMG-1 and EMG-2 may be located within the same volcanic horizon that strikes generally north to northwest and dips to the east, with EMG-1 being at depth beneath EMG-2 (see inserted figure).





Massive sulphide drill targets interpreted from Maxwell thin plate modeling of EMG-1 (purple) and EMG-2 (red). Topographic surface in green.

Diamond drilling of TDEM and magnetic anomalies in 2024 was successful at intercepting significant massive and disseminated sulphides, including the following (previously released January 20, 2025, and September 9, 2024):

Hole 24LCS-01

- 102.15 metres to 127.6 metres downhole depth, 0.83% copper equivalent over 25.45* metres, including;

122.75-123.3 - 4.2% copper, 4% zinc, 0.17 ppm gold, and 30.3 ppm silver

123.3-123.85 - 1.9% copper, 3.17% zinc, and 14.7 ppm silver

123.85-124.4 - 0.79% copper, 1.3% zinc, and 7.33 ppm silver

125.5-126 - 2.61% copper

Hole 24LCS-03

- 104.85 metres to 112.75 metres downhole depth, 7.9* metres of 1.17% copper equivalent including;

108.75-109.75 - 2.68% copper, and 23.45 ppm silver

110.2-111.4 - 2.66% copper, and 24.05 ppm silver

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

Hole 24LCS-02 did not return significant results from core sampling.

The company's exploration team is very excited to begin drill testing of the two strong geophysical targets at EMG-1 and EMG-2. The successful interception of massive and semi-massive sulphide bodies with significant mineral content at holes 24LCS-01 and 24LCS-03 bodes well for these similar style targets at EMG-1 and EMG-2.

The existing drill permit also allows for road access and multiple pad construction to 5 other target areas that were delineated from the geophysical surveys, along a two kilometre corridor extending northwest from EMG-1 to the area tested in 2024 at EMG-6 (image inserted below). Drilling could proceed at these other geophysical targets following successful testing at EMG-1 and EMG-2.

Explo-Logik Inc, located in Val d'Or, is managing this phase of exploration including core logging and sampling at their facility. The first phase of drill testing the massive and semi massive sulphide mineralization at holes one through three totalled 278 samples of core from three holes. Core was directly delivered by Explo-Logik staff to the laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples underwent multi-element analysis process that uses 4-acid digestion of pulverized samples followed by mass spectrometer detection for 48 elements, and analysis for gold, platinum, and palladium using fire assay. For quality assurance and control Explo-Logik inserted blanks, standards, or duplicates at one per every 10 samples. The Phase 2 Drill Program is now expected to commence next week.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a QMET company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals as well as Natural Hydrogen. Projects include the La Corne South VMS Project, McKenzie East Gold property, as well as the newly acquired Matane Hydrogen Project in a strategic collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC).

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.





Figure 2

