Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Present at the 2025 NeauxCancer Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company's Management will be attending and presenting at the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer 2025 Conference being held March 27th-29th, 2025 at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

A company presentation will take place during the conference's Innovation track on Friday, March 28th at 9:00am. NeauxCancer conference's Innovation track spotlights the most promising emerging biotech and healthcare companies advancing detection, treatment, and cures across critical oncology areas.

Theriva's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, interested investors should contact Theriva's investor relations representative as below.

