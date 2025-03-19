WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), appointed Mat Povse as the company's new President. Povse, a familiar face within the company, steps into this role after an impressive 11-year journey with Best Buy Canada.Povse's selection as President followed a rigorous process involving input and voting by the company's Board of Directors, CEO, and US Executive team. He succeeds Ron Wilson, who recently retired after an incredible 34-year career with the company.Povse held several roles in the company, most recently as Senior Vice President of Best Buy Retail, Geek Squad Services and Best Buy Business, where he and his team were responsible for hundreds of stores, thousands of Blue Shirts and Agents and millions of customers.Before Best Buy, Povse held senior and management positions at other great companies like HP, TELUS and LG, where he then considered himself a member of the broader Best Buy community.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX