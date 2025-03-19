SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a significant stockholder of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), with an ownership stake valued at more than $500 million, announced that it has delivered a letter to the company's shareholders. Starboard Value intends to nominate directors for election at the company's 2025 Annual Meeting.Starboard Value LP said, 'Given Autodesk's poor historical performance and the Board's precedential unwillingness to hold management accountable, we do not have confidence that maintaining the status quo will result in a different outcome, and we believe other shareholders share our concerns. As such, we believe Board change is necessary at Autodesk.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX