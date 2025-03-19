Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") January 2025 oil production was a total of 3,541 barrels for the month, averaging 114 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$77.65 per barrel and Argo's January oil revenue was $274,990 and net operating cash flow was $186,454.

January 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 112 bbl/day 42 bbl/day $101,831 $73,793 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 154 bbl/day 29 bbl/day $70,058 $46,801 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 62 bbl/day 23 bbl/day $54,898 $35,892 Lloyd 2

(18.75% interest) 13 bbl/day 2.5 bbl/day $5,957 $2,428 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 93 bbl/day 17.5 bbl/day $42,246 $27,540 January 2025 Total 114 bbl/day $274,990 $186,454

Argo's February oil production was approximately 2,971 barrels averaging 106 barrels per day.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

