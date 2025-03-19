Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") January 2025 oil production was a total of 3,541 barrels for the month, averaging 114 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$77.65 per barrel and Argo's January oil revenue was $274,990 and net operating cash flow was $186,454.
|January 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|112 bbl/day
|42 bbl/day
|$101,831
|$73,793
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|154 bbl/day
|29 bbl/day
|$70,058
|$46,801
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|62 bbl/day
|23 bbl/day
|$54,898
|$35,892
|Lloyd 2
(18.75% interest)
|13 bbl/day
|2.5 bbl/day
|$5,957
|$2,428
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|93 bbl/day
|17.5 bbl/day
|$42,246
|$27,540
|January 2025 Total
|114 bbl/day
|$274,990
|$186,454
Argo's February oil production was approximately 2,971 barrels averaging 106 barrels per day.
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
