Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") 2025 oil production - January 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 - was a total of 24,003 barrels, averaging 88 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$68 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $1,631,714 and net operating cash flow was $913,157.
Lloyd 2 collapsed after six weeks of production in Q4 2024 and after 6 months of almost no oil production was shut down in June 2025. As a result of low oil prices, the partial re-drill of Lloyd 2 and the planned drilling of Lloyd 3 were not completed in 2025.
Monthly oil production for June, July, August and September 2025 are below.
|June 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|72 bbl/day
|27 bbl/day
|$57,633
|$28,394
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|79 bbl/day
|15 bbl/day
|$31,603
|$3,685
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|43 bbl/day
|16 bbl/day
|$33,343
|$3,283
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|89 bbl/day
|17 bbl/day
|$33,490
|$22,127
|June 2025 Total
|75 bbl/day
|$156,069
|$57,489
|July 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|74 bbl/day
|28 bbl/day
|$62,098
|$30,933
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|81 bbl/day
|15 bbl/day
|$33,934
|$27,754
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|56 bbl/day
|21 bbl/day
|$46,402
|$29,699
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|86 bbl/day
|16 bbl/day
|$35,868
|$23,956
|July 2025 Total
|80 bbl/day
|$178,304
|$112,342
|August 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|47 bbl/day
|18 bbl/day
|$33,436
|$7,106
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|76 bbl/day
|14 bbl/day
|$28,896
|$16,389
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|46.5 bbl/day
|17.5 bbl/day
|$37,982
|$24,105
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|86 bbl/day
|16 bbl/day
|$32,647
|$20,267
|August 2025 Total
|65.5 bbl/day
|$132,961
|$67,867
|September 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|53 bbl/day
|20 bbl/day
|$37,333
|$22,579
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|76 bbl/day
|14 bbl/day
|$26,789
|$14,740
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|43 bbl/day
|16 bbl/day
|$30,297
|$17,955
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|83 bbl/day
|15.5 bbl/day
|$29,314
|$18,202
|September 2025 Total
|65.5 bbl/day
|$123,733
|$73,475
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
