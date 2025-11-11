Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") 2025 oil production - January 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 - was a total of 24,003 barrels, averaging 88 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$68 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $1,631,714 and net operating cash flow was $913,157.

Lloyd 2 collapsed after six weeks of production in Q4 2024 and after 6 months of almost no oil production was shut down in June 2025. As a result of low oil prices, the partial re-drill of Lloyd 2 and the planned drilling of Lloyd 3 were not completed in 2025.

Monthly oil production for June, July, August and September 2025 are below.

June 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 72 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $57,633 $28,394 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 79 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $31,603 $3,685 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $33,343 $3,283 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 89 bbl/day 17 bbl/day $33,490 $22,127 June 2025 Total 75 bbl/day $156,069 $57,489

July 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 74 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $62,098 $30,933 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 81 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $33,934 $27,754 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 56 bbl/day 21 bbl/day $46,402 $29,699 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 86 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $35,868 $23,956 July 2025 Total 80 bbl/day $178,304 $112,342

August 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 47 bbl/day 18 bbl/day $33,436 $7,106 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $28,896 $16,389 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 46.5 bbl/day 17.5 bbl/day $37,982 $24,105 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 86 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $32,647 $20,267 August 2025 Total 65.5 bbl/day $132,961 $67,867

September 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 53 bbl/day 20 bbl/day $37,333 $22,579 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $26,789 $14,740 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $30,297 $17,955 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 83 bbl/day 15.5 bbl/day $29,314 $18,202 September 2025 Total 65.5 bbl/day $123,733 $73,475

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273980

SOURCE: Argo Gold Inc.