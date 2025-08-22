Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the adoption of an advance notice bylaw (the "Bylaw") to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors. The Bylaw is meant to: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual and/or special meeting process; (ii) ensure all shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote, having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Bylaw contains a provision that requires advance notice to Argo in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of Argo. The Bylaw fixes deadlines by which shareholders of record of Argo must submit director nominations to Argo prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information a shareholder must include in the notice to Argo for an effective nomination to occur. No person will be eligible for election as a director of Argo unless nominated in accordance with the provisions of the Bylaw.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders (and including an annual and special meeting), the deadline for notice to Argo pursuant to the Bylaw is not less than 30 days (or 40 days where notice and access is to be used) prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice must be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for any other purposes), the deadline for notice to Argo pursuant to the Bylaw is no later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

At the next annual general and special meeting of shareholders, the Company will ask shareholders to ratify and confirm the adoption of the Bylaw. The Board has adopted the Bylaw and it will be effective and in full force and effect as of August 22, 2025.

The full text of the Bylaw is available on www.sedarplus.com.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

