WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) Wednesday said it has published a meta analysis in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine showing that CPAP therapy significantly reduces the risk of death for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).This meta analysis collected data from more than 1 million OSA patients across 30 studies. Results from the analysis showed that people who use CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) therapy have a 37 percent lower risk of dying from any cause compared to those who do not use CPAP. The study also showed that these patients have 55 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, supporting CPAPs benefits for heart health in people with OSA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX