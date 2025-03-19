Regulatory News:
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO):
Name of Director
Other offices and functions
|
Julien MIARA
Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
|
Jacques MALLET
Director and Chairman of the Board
|
|
FINANCIERE DE LA MONTAGNE, represented by Nicolas TREBOUTA
Director
|
|
Bryan GIRAUDO
Director
|
Antoine BAROUKY
Chief Operating Officer and Director
|
Shefali AGARWAL
Director
|
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS
Société anonyme conseil d'administration au capital social de 21.610.998,20 euros
Siège social: 49 boulevard du Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris 410 910 095 R.C.S. Paris
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS
