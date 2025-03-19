Regulatory News:

VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO):

Name of Director Other offices and functions

Julien MIARA Chief Executive Officer and Director Managing Director at Invus

Director of Sensorion

Director of Versity

Jacques MALLET Director and Chairman of the Board Chairman of Gamma-X Corporate Advisory

Director of Technoflex

Director of the Fournier Majoie Foundation

FINANCIERE DE LA MONTAGNE, represented by Nicolas TREBOUTA Director Manager of SARL Financière de la Montagne

Manager of SCI Fleurus Immobilier

Chairman of SAS Dragon 8

Managing partner of SC Financière des Associés

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SCA Chevrillon Associés

Manager of EARL Ferme de Bissy

Managing partner of SC Valois

Co-manager of SC Aster

Managing partner of SCI du Chardonnet

Bryan GIRAUDO Director Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Gossamer Bio Inc

Director of Protagonist Therapeutics

Senior Managing Director at Leerink Partners

Antoine BAROUKY Chief Operating Officer and Director Chairman CEO of MAAsiRNA

Chairman CEO of AB Global Strategy

Venture Partner at Invus