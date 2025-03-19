Unity 6 Updates were tested with customers in production environments pre-release to better support developers across the full lifecycle of game development

GDC Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced that developers can expect enhanced performance and stability, expanded platform support, and new AI-powered workflows in the three Unity 6 Updates planned for 2025, with the first, Unity 6.1, landing in April.

"We don't want developers to have to choose between stability and new features, or between fidelity and ubiquity. We are committed to delivering it all," said Matt Bromberg, CEO and President of Unity. "Pressure testing new releases in production environments with our partners is enabling much higher quality builds."

Unity 6.1 will enable higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, lower CPU/GPU load for better device performance, and improved debugging for easier optimization. Additionally, Unity is doubling down on its platform reach, extending Unity 6.1's platform support beyond the current 20+ platforms to include large and foldable Android screens, Meta Quest, Android XR build profiles, and Instant Games, with WebGPU available to all developers on supported browsers.

In other Updates coming later in 2025, Unity 6 will help developers leverage AI-driven workflows to build games faster and more efficiently. Developers can expect agentic AI tools integrated directly into the Editor to accelerate workflows by automating complex, repetitive tasks, and a seamless integration of best-in-class third-party GenAI solutions. These Updates will also help developers diagnose problems, optimize the player experience, and enhance the quality of new player acquisition.

Earlier this week, Unity also released its annual Gaming Report, which highlights that developer optimism about AI is growing, with 96% of developers already integrating AI tools into their workflows. Additional insights include:

Multiplayer remains popular, with 64% of developers working on multiplayer games across genres-shooter and battle royale leading the way-as players continue to seek shared experiences.

As launching new games becomes increasingly challenging, 62% of developers are prioritizing investing in existing games, leveraging live operations and content updates to keep players engaged and drive revenue.

Developers are still expanding their player base across platforms, but mobile remains king, with 90% launching their most recent games on mobile.

In a competitive market, efficiency tools and an integrated tech stack are critical-45% of developers are looking for tools to streamline workflows, while 55% prioritize an end-to-end tech stack that supports them at every stage of the content lifecycle.

The Unity 2025 Gaming Report can be found on Unity's website here.

