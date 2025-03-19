Tranche: €400m

Coupon rate: 4.50%

Maturity: March 2030

Rating: BB

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the successful placement of its first "Green Bond".

From an initial amount of €350 million, the issue has been increased to €400 million to serve the largest possible number of French, European and non-European investors.

The coupon, limited to 4.5% for a 5-year maturity, reflects the quality of Séché's credit profile and the attractiveness of this issue for green finance investors.

On March 18, 2025, Séché Environnement successfully closed its first green bond issue to refinance the acquisition of ECO, Singapore's leading hazardous waste management company, completed in the summer of 2024.

The funds raised will be used to repay the balance of the bank loan and credit facility ("RCF") which financed the ECO acquisition. The surplus will be used for general Group purposes.

The bond attracted up to €1.8 billion in applications from over 140 leading national and international investors. The initial tranche of €350 million was increased by a further €50 million to accommodate the largest possible number of subscribers.

For this green financing, Séché Environnement has established a sustainability framework ("Green Bond Framework" vIBPublishing_01102021 Seche Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework v14.docx based on the criteria of the European green taxonomy.

This sustainability framework was the subject of an independent external opinion ("second party opinion") by Sustainalytics Séché Green Financing Framework Second-Party Opinion (2025) ): "Sustainalytics is of the opinion that Séché's green financing framework is credible, effective and aligned with the four main components of the 2021 Green Bond Principles and the 2023 Green Loan Principles... Sustainalytics believes that the eligible categories will have positive environmental impacts and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDGs 9, 11, 12 and 15. "

The successful placement of this issue, which was largely oversubscribed by leading French, European and non-European investors, illustrates the quality of Séché Environnement's credit, the credibility of its actions in favor of the ecological transition for itself and its customers, and in particular its ability to invest in activities that have a positive impact on human health, the environment and biodiversity.

According to Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environnement: "The success of our first green bond, based on an approach validated by Sustainalytics and in line with our ecological transition strategy, demonstrates the recognition by major players in green finance of the attractiveness of Séché's long-term credit profile, the relevance of its growth strategy in sustainable development markets and, more particularly, the credibility of its ambitions in terms of green investments in favor of its ecological transition and that of economic players."

BNP Paribas acted as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, and Natixis as Joint Lead Manager.

Séché Environnement was advised by Latham Watkins and BNP Paribas by Weil Gotshal Manges.

Next communication

Revenue to March 31, 2025: April 25, 2025 before market opening

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a benchmark player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, and to the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D, Séché Environnement has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living organisms. A family-owned French industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its customers through subsidiaries in 9 strategic countries and more than 120 locations worldwide, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With some 7,300 employees, including around 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated contributed revenue of €1,110.5 million in 2024, of which around 32% outside France.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

