CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology (MCHP) Wednesday has introduced the AVR SD family of microcontrollers or MCUs to help engineers meet strict safety standards while reducing design costs and complexity.These MCUs integrate built-in safety mechanisms and a dedicated software framework, making them the first entry-level solution at this price point to meet ASIL C and SIL 2 safety requirements. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the MCUs adhere to a functional safety management system.Key hardware safety features include a dual-core lockstep CPU, dual ADCs, ECC memory protection, an error controller, and voltage and clock monitors. These features enable fast fault detection, helping applications achieve FDTI targets as low as 1 millisecond. The MCUs autonomously detect and manage errors, ensuring system reliability.Designed for applications in automotive, aerospace, industrial automation, and medical sectors, the MCUs support safety-critical functions such as thermal monitoring and sensor data analysis. They can serve as main processors or coprocessors for higher safety integrity applications up to ASIL D and SIL 3.Greg Robinson, Microchip's corporate VP of MCUs, emphasized that the AVR SD family simplifies safety compliance by integrating essential features into an entry-level MCU, reducing development time and certification costs.Compliant with ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards, these MCUs work with TÜV SÜD-certified MPLAB XC8 Pro compiler and Microchip's Curiosity Nano board. Safety packages include compliance documentation, software, and reports.Pricing starts at $0.93 per unit for orders of 5,000 units, with volume discounts available. For details, visit Microchip's website or authorized distributors.MCHP is currently trading at $54.71 or 0.94% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX