Cummins Inc: Empowering Communities, One Drop at a Time

By Jeff Wiltrout, Vice President - Corporate Strategy

Water is something many of us take for granted. We turn on the faucet, and it's there-clean, safe, and ready to use. But for 2.2 billion people worldwide, access to safe water is anything but certain. It's a daily struggle, shaping every aspect of life-from health and education to economic stability.

Every year, on March 22, the world comes together to recognize World Water Day, a global movement driving action against the water crisis. For Cummins, this mission extends far beyond a single day-it's at the heart of our commitment to sustainability, community impact and a more prosperous future for all.

"We believe that access to clean water isn't just a necessity-it's a fundamental right," said Jeff Wiltrout, Vice President - Corporate Strategy at Cummins and Executive Sponsor of Cummins Water Works. "Through Cummins Water Works, we're not only tackling the global water crisis head-on, but also empowering communities to build a more secure future by partnering with leading water experts to invest and engage in sustainable, high-impact water projects around the world."

Addressing the global water crisis

According to the United Nations and World Health Organization, 1 in 4 individuals around the world lack access to safe water with 115 million people depending on surface water, like a river, to meet their basic needs. Compounding the water crisis is that inequalities exist, as women and girls are too often burdened with the task of collecting water to support their families.

For many families, access to safe water is not just a necessity-it's the key to economic stability and well-being. For Francisca, a mother in Cajueiro, Brazil, the struggle for water was her daily reality. Eighteen years ago, when she moved to Cajueiro while pregnant with her son Gabriel, she built a home of her own-but one essential element was missing: safe water.

Each day, Francisca walked a mile to collect water from a reservoir used by livestock, carrying heavy containers back to her home. The water was untreated, forcing her to boil it before use, yet even then, it still tasted bitter. Washing clothes meant multiple trips to the reservoir, and preparing meals carried the constant fear of waterborne illness.

Determined to find a better way, Francisca learned about Water.org's partnership with Banco do Nordeste, a local lender in her community. Since 2021, Cummins has partnered with Water.org to expand access to safe water and sanitation improvements to communities living in poverty by helping individuals access small, affordable loans, which enable families to install household water connections and toilets. Through this collaboration, she was able to secure a small, affordable loan to bring lasting access to safe water for her family.

"Now, we no longer have to worry about where we will get water," Francisca shared. "Everything has improved."

With safe water at home, Francisca reclaimed the time and energy once spent sourcing water. Gabriel, now 18, attends school regularly without the risk of waterborne illness disrupting his education. Francisca's story is a testament to how access to safe water and financing unlocks opportunities-for individuals and entire communities.

Learn more about Francisca's story here.

Strengthening communities through sustainable solutions

Initially focused on communities across Brazil, India, and Mexico, our partnership with Water.org quickly expanded to communities in Peru and the Philippines, reaching over 1.62 million people. And we're not stopping there. Through Cummins Water Works, we're working toward a bold goal: becoming net water positive in every region we operate by 2030. Already, we've achieved this in three of our seven global regions, delivering an estimated 2.4 billion gallons of water benefits.

Cummins recently strengthened its commitment to communities in need by renewing its partnership with Water.org and pledging additional grants over the next three years.

"At Water.org, we believe in the power of safe water to transform lives, create opportunity, and drive lasting change," said Gary White, Water.org CEO and co-founder of Water.org. "Our partnership with Cummins is a powerful example of how philanthropic and corporate collaboration can accelerate solutions to global challenges. Together, we are transforming lives by removing barriers to access to safe water and sanitation."

Improving people's lives by powering a more prosperous world starts with a healthier planet, thriving communities and engaged citizens. Cummins is committed to advancing our global environmental sustainability strategy and supporting communities to ensure they are better because we are there.

