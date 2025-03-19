Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the Mining Forum Europe 2025 conference in Zurich, Switzerland. Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will address conference participants on Wednesday, April 2, at 10:50 a.m. CEST (4:50 a.m. EDT; 2:50 a.m. MDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be live streamed and will be available for on-demand viewing from Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. CEST (4:00 a.m. EDT; 2:00 a.m. MDT) and may be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com, under the Investor Resources Events and Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link:

https://europe.miningforum.com/member-webcast/3735/

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 175 properties on five continents, including interests on 42 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319253327/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660