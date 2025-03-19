Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
WKN: A2PXAL | ISIN: US29402E1029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.03.25
19:20 Uhr
5,400 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
67 Leser
Envela Corporation: Envela to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Envela Corporation announced today that it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it-without attempting to be everything to everyone.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@envelacorp.com
972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.