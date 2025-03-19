Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that multiple abstracts will be presented at the 40th Annual European Association of Urology Congress (EAU25) demonstrating the clinical performance and utility of its Decipher tests in prostate and bladder cancer. Additionally, independent performance data supporting the company's minimal residual disease (MRD) testing platform for muscle-invasive bladder cancer will be unveiled from a large, multicenter trial. The EAU25 meeting is taking place March 21-24 at IFEMA Madrid in Spain.

"These new data reinforce the impact our Decipher tests are having on patient care in prostate and bladder cancers and how our whole-transcriptome approach is enabling us to partner with researchers to fuel new insights into the underlying biology of these diseases," said Philip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte's chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. "We are similarly deploying a whole-genome approach with our MRD testing platform and are excited to see data from the TOMBOLA trial at EAU25 that reinforce the strong performance of our MRD platform for muscle-invasive bladder cancer. We plan to launch a test for this indication next year."

The following Decipher- and MRD-focused abstracts will be presented at EAU25:

PROSTATE CANCER: Title: Transcriptomic profiling of the tumor immune microenvironment reveals prognostic markers in mCRPC patients treated with LuPSMA therapy? Presenter: Analena Handke, M.D., Ruhr University Bochum, Bochum, Germany Format: Poster (P195) Date/Time: Saturday, March 22, 11:30-12:00 CET Location: Green Area, EGPT 2 Title: Transcriptomic expression patterns in very high risk Decipher >0.85? Presenter: Nicole Handa, M.D., Northwestern University, Chicago, Ill. Format: Oral (A0587) Date/Time: Sunday, March 23, 15:30-16:10 CET Location: Purple Area, Room 1 BLADDER CANCER: Title: Discrepancy between clinical and pathological stage after radical cystectomy: Results from a nation-wide prospective cohort study Presenter: Joep J. de Jong, M.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Format: Oral (A0122) Date/Time: Friday, March 21, 16:15-16:40 CET Location: Pink Area, N103 Title: A non-coding RNA based classifier for favorable outcomes in clinically organ confined bladder cancer Presenter: Joep J. de Jong, M.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Format: Oral (A0504) Date/Time: Sunday, March 23, 14:35-15:15 CET Location: Pink Area, N101 Title: Molecular characterization of residual muscle-invasive bladder cancer identifies a scar-like genomic profile with favorable prognosis after neoadjuvant chemo and immunotherapy Presenter: Joep J. de Jong, M.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Format: Oral (A0508) Date/Time: Sunday, March 23, 14:35-15:15 CET Location: Pink Area, N101 Title: Gene expression signatures of immune infiltration portend differential response to sequential Intravesical Gemcitabine and Docetaxel versus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin in High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Presenter: Joep J. de Jong, M.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Format: Oral (A0674) Date/Time: Sunday, March 23, 17:15-17:50 CET Location: Pink Area, N101 Title: The Estrogen Response Pathway as a Putative Predictive Biomarker of Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab benefit in Patients with Muscle-Invasive Bladder Carcinoma (MIBC) Presenter: Joep J. de Jong, M.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Format: Poster (P598) Date/Time: Monday, March 24, 13:10-14:00 CET Location: Green Area, EGPT 1 MRD: Title: Comparison of ctDNA detection methods for monitoring minimal residual disease in patients with bladder cancer: Insights from the TOMBOLA trial Presenter: Iver Nordentoft, Ph.D., Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark Format: Oral (A0162) Date/Time: Saturday, March 22, 10:32-11:15 CET Location: Purple Area, Room 1?

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients' care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 85 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve "Level IB" evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Decipher Bladder

The Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier is a 219-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that is designed for use in patients following bladder cancer diagnosis who face questions regarding treatment intensity. The test classifies bladder tumors into five molecular subtypes, each having distinct tumor biology and potential clinical implications. This information can help physicians and their patients better understand the degree of benefit that would likely be gained from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and/or the likelihood of harboring non-organ-confined disease at time of surgery, respectively. More information about the Decipher Bladder test can be found here.

