BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - X Financial (XYF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB385.63 million, or RMB8.04 per share. This compares with RMB188.97 million, or RMB3.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, X Financial reported adjusted earnings of RMB408.02 million or RMB8.46 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 43.3% to RMB1.708 billion from RMB1.192 billion last year.X Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB385.63 Mln. vs. RMB188.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB8.04 vs. RMB3.64 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.708 Bln vs. RMB1.192 Bln last year.