Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated March 12, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The company issued 1,875,000 Units for gross proceeds of $75,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half (1/2) a Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

There were no Finders' Fees paid in conjunction with this offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a standard hold period of four months

and one day.

An insider of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate of 122,000 Units. Such participation represents a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is however exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the company that has not already been generally disclosed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Aether described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

