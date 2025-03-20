Nvidia's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience, climbing 3.06% to reach $119.10 per share on Wednesday, representing a $3.54 increase from previous close. This upward movement comes amid a challenging week for U.S. markets, with CEO Jensen Huang revealing at a recent analyst conference that the four largest cloud service providers have ordered up to 3.6 million units of the company's new flagship "Blackwell" series GPUs. Notably, this impressive figure doesn't even include orders from Meta Platforms. Huang emphasized that these numbers actually underestimate true demand, as they exclude smaller cloud providers and startups. The positive stock performance also follows a Bernstein analysis highlighting Nvidia's growing technological advantage over competitors after the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), with analysts expressing confidence in the company's product pipeline and market leadership potential.

Strategic Enterprise Expansion

Concurrent with strong sales projections, Nvidia is strengthening its enterprise presence through an enhanced partnership with NetApp focused on AI reasoning solutions. The collaboration integrates Nvidia's AI Data Platform with NetApp ONTAP, enabling businesses to leverage their data more efficiently for AI applications. This partnership allows customers to support AI reasoning workloads using agents powered by Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs and networking technology, underscoring the company's strategic shift toward providing comprehensive AI ecosystems rather than just hardware components.

