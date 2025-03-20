Volkswagen's stock experienced a significant decline on Tuesday's XETRA trading, dropping 2.0% to €107.20. The shares, which opened at €108.90, fell as low as €106.90 during the day with a trading volume of 772,122 shares. This performance reflects ongoing challenges for the automotive giant, which has seen a substantial decrease in quarterly profits. Earnings per share declined to €6.25 compared to €9.31 in the previous year, while revenue showed only marginal improvement at €87.38 billion. Analysts have adjusted their dividend forecasts downward to €6.60 per share for the current year, compared to €9.06 paid previously. The current share price remains approximately 20% below the 52-week high of €128.60 reached on April 5, 2024. Meanwhile, VW has reduced its stake in truck manufacturer TRATON from 89.7% to 87.5%, raising €360 million through a placement priced at €32.75 per share.

Mixed Signals for Investor Outlook

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Volkswagen ?

Despite current weaknesses, some financial experts maintain optimism about Volkswagen's prospects. Metzler Bank has upgraded their recommendation from "Hold" to "Buy," increasing their price target from €115 to €125. Analysts cite the company as potentially benefiting from European automotive industry plans and electric vehicle initiatives. The consensus price target stands at approximately €117.70, suggesting potential upside from current levels. This optimism comes despite significant cost-cutting measures across the group, including at subsidiary Porsche, where employee bonuses have been reduced by nearly half to €5,250 gross for 2024, down from €9,690 the previous year.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...