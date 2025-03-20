Greener Development, Brighter Future: Zoomlion to Exhibit Green Intelligent Equipment at bauma 2025, Leading the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future

MUNICH, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a global leader in construction machinery, is bringing 67 premium construction machinery equipment to the bauma 2025 trade fair, the world's most influential construction machinery exhibition which will take place in Munich, Germany, from April 7 to 13. Zoomlion will be at booth FS.905 at the Messe München to showcase its latest breakthroughs in green, intelligent, localized products and technologies as well as global development.

Themed "Greener Development, Brighter Future," Zoomlion's exhibition will cover an area of 3,840 square meters and showcase a comprehensive product lineup of concrete machinery, mobile cranes, tower cranes, earthmoving machinery, aerial work platforms and industrial vehicles.

Zoomlion's aerial work exhibition will showcase a range of advanced equipment, highlighting the ZT72J-V, the tallest straight-boom aerial work platform in Europe, which features intelligent obstacle avoidance and multifunctional accessories.

The earthmoving machinery section will showcase the latest ZE20G and ZE27GU excavators designed to operate in narrow spaces. The ZE20G has the largest market share in Europe while the ZE27GU features an all-new driver's cab. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the micro excavators through fun games like stacking wine glasses and bowling.

The tower crane exhibition will highlight Zoomlion's intelligent and unmanned construction capabilities, including demonstration of 5G remote operation. Zoomlion is also introducing the large tonnage R-series designed for the European market with CE Certification.

The concrete machinery section will feature the world's first carbon fiber tube and intelligent management system as well as an array of smart components, demonstrating the intelligent construction solutions with a sand table model while also engaging the visitors to experience active obstacle avoidance and alert systems through smart bracelets, signal box, iPad and more.

In addition, m-tec and CIFA of Zoomlion will exhibit locally manufactured products with innovations that meet the needs of customers in Europe. M-tec will also offer interactive VR activities to provide an intelligent and digital experience.

As the bellwether of the global construction machinery industry, Zoomlion will demonstrate its latest achievements in green and intelligent innovations to global customers through the platform and further integrate localization operations in the European market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greener-development-brighter-future-zoomlion-to-exhibit-green-intelligent-equipment-at-bauma-2025-leading-the-industry-towards-a-sustainable-future-302406821.html