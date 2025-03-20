LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) reported fiscal 2024 IFRS profit after tax of $2.4 billion compared to $1.7 billion, prior year. Basic earnings per share, in cents, was 84.1 compared to 62.1. Adjusted operating profit before tax increased 10 percent to $3.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 89.7, an increase of 8 percent on a consistent basis. New business profit was $3.08 billion, up 11 percent. Including the effects of interest rates and other economic movements, new business profit was broadly flat.For the year ended 31 December 2024, Group EEV equity was $44.2 billion compared to $45.3 billion, last year.For fiscal 2025, the Group expects to grow each of new business profit, basic earnings per share based on adjusted operating profit and operating free surplus generated from in-force insurance and asset management business by more than 10 percent, all based on constant exchange rates. Based on this, the Group expects the dividend per share to increase by at least 10 percent, in line with dividend guidance.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX