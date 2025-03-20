LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities before taxation for fiscal year ended 31 December 2024 dropped to 15.18 million pounds from 242.08 million pounds in the prior year.Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year was 10.76 million pounds or 2.63 pence per share down from 238.69 million pounds or 58.40 pence per share in the previous year.Income for the year was 53.67 million pounds up from 47.22 million pounds in the prior year.Losses on investments was 47.30 million pounds compared to gains on investments of 165.91 million pounds last year.The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5.50 pence for the year ended 31 December 2024, compared to 4.99 pence for 2023, for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025. The interim and final dividends, totaling 9.10 pence, represent an increase of 0.85 pence or 10.3% over the 8.25 pence paid for the year ended 31 December 2023. This marks the 13th consecutive annual increase in the full-year dividend.The final dividend will be paid on 13 May 2025 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 28 March 2025 (ex-dividend date 27 March 2025). Shareholders may choose to reinvest their dividends for additional shares in the Company.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX