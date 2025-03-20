LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Investec Group (INVP.L), on Thursday, issued its pre-close trading update for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025, projecting robust results amid a challenging global economic environment. The diversified financial services group continues to benefit from its solid business model, resilient client base, and strategic priorities.Pre-provision adjusted operating profit is expected to range between £1,013 million and £1,076 million, reflecting an increase of about 5.0% to 12.0% compared to the previous year's £963.6 million.Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be between 75.0p and 81.2p, marking a possible variance of 4.0% below to 4.0% above the prior year's 78.1p.Headline earnings per share are projected to range between 67.2p and 73.5p, reflecting a change of 8.0% below to 1.0% above the prior year's 72.9p.Basic EPS is forecasted to range between 67.2p and 73.5p, representing a 30.0% to 36.0% decline from the prior year's 105.3p. This drop is attributed to the extraordinary net gain in FY2024 from the UK Wealth & Investment combination with Rathbones, offset by impacts such as Burstone's deconsolidation and current amortisation expenses.The credit loss ratio is projected within the through-the-cycle range of 25bps to 45bps, highlighting stable overall credit quality.The cost-to-income ratio is expected to improve, dropping below the 53.8% reported in the previous year due to revenue outpacing cost growth.Adjusted operating profit before tax is estimated between £888 million and £956 million, slightly ahead of the prior year's £884.5 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX