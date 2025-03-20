AS Roma and Italian National Team Midfielder Competing in Skechers Football boots

Skechers brings more energy to the pitch by adding the first Italian footballer to its team with Niccolò Pisilli, the midfielder for AS Roma and the Italian National Team. Known for his excellent skills on the pitch, Pisilli is already competing in Skechers SKX_1.5 ELITE-a lightweight boot with responsive cushioning and a molded upper for precise ball control. He will also appear as the face of Skechers Football in multiplatform marketing campaigns in Italy.

"Skechers has the most comfortable football boots on the pitch, and they provide the performance and stability required for my style of play," said Niccolò Pisilli. "It's an honor to be the face of Skechers Football here in Italy and to represent the brand during all my matches. I look forward to helping build awareness about the comfort and innovation of Skechers Football. There's nothing like it."

Sergio Esposito, Country Manager of Skechers Italy, adds, "Niccolò Pisilli is a rising talent who already boasts a significant resume at the national and European level. As he carves out an important role in Italian and international football, it is the ideal time to bring this rising star to Team Skechers as our country's first elite football player. We believe he is fully in line with the philosophy of the brand and particularly that of the Skechers Football division. As an Ambassador, he will help players across the country discover Skechers Football and the 'Comfort That Performs' slogan that distinguishes our innovative footwear."

Niccolò Pisilli, born in 2004, is one of the emerging talents in Italian football and trained in the youth sector of AS Roma. He made his Serie A debut with AS Roma in May 2023 against Inter Milan and immediately showed personality and quality on the pitch. He plays as a midfielder, alternating technical qualities and intensity in duels. Pisilli went through all the Azzurri representative teams, contributing to the victory of the European Under-19 Championship in 2023, until making his debut for the senior national team in 2024. He is known for his versatility in midfield and his ability to contribute on both the defensive and offensive sides of the pitch.

The Skechers Football range spans three Elite styles for men and women including the new Electrum Pack. The Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play. The SKX_1.5 is ideal for striking the ball with a custom last, meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. Both shoes are available as standard low-profile, while the SKX_1.5 is also available with a taller collar for added support.

In addition to the Elite styles, Skechers also offers a line of Academy boots perfect for all levels of play with maximized performance and comfort, along with Youth and Kids football boots for the next generation of players who want to emulate their favourite stars, featuring an adaptable fit and improved comfort in every pair. Both ranges are available in firm ground and turf models.

Skechers Football launched at the start of the 2023/24 season when the brand signed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the first pro to compete in the boot. Skechers has since expanded its roster with several elite athletes including winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from the Turkey National Team, West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger Mohammed Kudus, Real Betis midfielder Isco Alarcón, Nottingham Forest and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as additional men's and women's professional athletes globally.

Beyond football, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand's performance footwear includes basketball stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jabari Walker and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

The Skechers Football collection is available on Skechers websites, in select Skechers retail shops and at specialist football retailers worldwide. Football fans can get behind the scenes of Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skechers USA Italia S.r.l. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Italia S.r.l. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

