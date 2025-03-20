LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a U.K.-based food producer on Thursday said that the outlook for the current financial year ending March 29, 2025, remains in line with current market expectations.Market expectations for adjusted profit before tax as of March 20 range between 190 million pounds and 195.1 million pounds as per all published Broker analysis.The company noted that robust demand for its core pork and poultry products has continued through the fourth quarter.The company is scheduled to announce on Thursday, as part of its Capital Markets Day, upgraded medium-term targets. This includes mid-single digit organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin of approx. 7.5 percent, raised from more than 6 percent and maintaining mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The ROCE is expected to increase to upper teens from mid-teens.The company's preliminary results for the 52 weeks ending March 29 would be released on May 20.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX