Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Allianz SE EUR Benchmark 30.3NC10.3 Tier 2

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

March 20, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR Benchmark 30.3 non-call 10.3 Reg S Tier 2

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 23 May 2024 with reference to the Specific Prospectus

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: EUR Benchmark 30.3NC10.3 Tier 2 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: DIP, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Payment date 27 March 2025 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas S.A. Citigroup Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Deutsche Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: March 20, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

