BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The Swiss franc fell to a 3-day low of 168.60 against the yen, from an early high of 169.49.Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8814 from an early 3-1/2-month high of 0.8756.The franc dropped to a 0.9583 against the euro, from an early near 9-month high of 0.9531.Against the pound, the franc edged down to 1.1436 from an early high of 1.1370.If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the greenback, 0.97 against the euro and 1.16 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX