OPAP has enjoyed a very strong Q424, which has meant GGR (revenue) came in at £2,296m and EBITDA/recurring EBITDA at €832m and c €828m, respectively. These were well above the company's guidance of GGR of €2,150-2,200m and EBITDA of €750-770m. They beat our FY24 estimates handsomely, which were above ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...